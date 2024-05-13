CAIT: Kuwait Witnessing Speedy Digital Journey In IT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 13 (KUNA) -- Dr. Ammar Al-Hussaini, the Acting Director General of the Central Agency for Information Technology (CAIT), affirmed on Monday that Kuwait is witnessing a speedy digital journey in information technology, with artificial intelligence (AI) playing a pivotal role.

Al-Hussaini told KUNA during the third "IDC Kuwait CIO Summit 2024" that it aims to highlight the essential role of digitization and AI in paving the way for unprecedented improvements in efficiency, productivity and profitability.

He stressed the government's commitment in enhancing its digital agenda in line with the Kuwait Vision 2035 (New Kuwait) and the Kuwait 2040 Upstream Strategy, as well as adopting emerging technologies in both the public and private sectors.

Al-Hussaini added that the summit would enhance constructive discussions between leading technology companies in the region and influential decision-makers in the field of ICT, in addition to providing an important platform to explore the advanced role of AI in shaping the future of IT and accelerating digital transformation in all of Kuwait.

A group of speakers will participate in the one-day summit, to discuss several topics about AI and its impact on technology, the summit's program includes expert-led sessions and panel discussions. (end)

