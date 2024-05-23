Houseboats Jam-Packed In Dal Lake As Tourist Flow Surges

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Kashmir's tourism
sector is witnessing a boom amidst the soaring temperature in Jammu and Kashmir as all the houseboats in the Dal Lake and adjacent areas are jam-packed.
s from different parts of the valley could be seen enjoying around Dal Lake and adjacent areas here almost every day, which indicates the rise in the footfall of the tourist
s here.
Wali Mohammad, Shikara Association President said the footfall of tourist
s has increased in the Valley, but there are hopes of further rise in the tourist
arrival in the coming days.“The rush will increase as the people outside are busy with the elections and are going to arrive here soon.” he said.
Manzoor Ahmad Pakhtoon, President of Kashmir Houseboat Owners Association, stated that it is the peak season for tourism
as there are vacations in outside states and people use to visit Kashmir during this period especially, which started from May.
s in our houseboats and we are hopeful that it will go up further,” Pakhtoon said.
Gowhar Ahmad, a houseboat owner, said all the houseboats at present are jam-packed.“Those who have to book houseboats need to confirm it before a month as all the houseboats are packed this time,” he said.
Pertinently, Jammu & Kashmir, particularly Valley has been witnessing rise in the tourist
footfall for the last couple of years with the government stating that the record-breaking footfall is expected this year as well.
