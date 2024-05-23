UAE Authority Warns Of Dh10,000 Fine For Crypto Mining On Farms

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 23 May 2024, 4:33 PM

Last updated: Thu 23 May 2024, 10:29 PM

Farm

s cannot be used as a site for crypto

crypto



currency mining

, Abu Dhabi authorities said on Thursday.

Cryptocurrency

mining

is the process of verifying transactions and creating new coins in the blockchain. It involves the use of highly sophisticated computers that use a great deal of energy. While such blockchain activities are allowed in the UAE, strict regulations are in place.

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture

and Food Safety Authority (Adafsa) on Thursday issued an advisory to farmers, stressing that crypto

crypto



mining

- which could cause a sharp spike in electricity bills - cannot be done on farms.

"This activity is considered a misuse of the farm for purposes other than its intended use," Adafsa said.

Those caught mining

crypto

crypto



on farms shall face fines of up to Dh10,000, it added.

crypto



crypto



