UAE Authority Warns Of Dh10,000 Fine For Crypto Mining On Farms

Farm
s cannot be used as a site for crypto
crypto
currency mining
, Abu Dhabi authorities said on Thursday.
Cryptocurrency
mining
is the process of verifying transactions and creating new coins in the blockchain. It involves the use of highly sophisticated computers that use a great deal of energy. While such blockchain activities are allowed in the UAE, strict regulations are in place.
The Abu Dhabi Agriculture
and Food Safety Authority (Adafsa) on Thursday issued an advisory to farmers, stressing that crypto
crypto
mining
- which could cause a sharp spike in electricity bills - cannot be done on farms.
"This activity is considered a misuse of the farm for purposes other than its intended use," Adafsa said.
Those caught mining
crypto
crypto
on farms shall face fines of up to Dh10,000, it added.
crypto
crypto
