Missile Alert Goes Off In Kyiv Region, Other Areas

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kyiv area and a number of other regions of Ukraine an air alert was declared due to the missile threat coming from the north.
That's according to the Air Force Command, Ukrinform reports.
"Missile threat from the north!" read the warning issued at 11:08 Kyiv time.
At 11:54, the Air Force reported the repulse of a missile threat from the north.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, overnight Monday, a missile alert went off in the east over the ballistic threat spotted by the Air Force.
