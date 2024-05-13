Ukraine Fully Or Partially Restored 868 War-Affected Medical Institutions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since Russia's full-scale invasion, 868 damaged medical facilities have been fully or partially restored in Ukraine.

According to Ukrinform, this was announced by the Ministry of Health .

“In over two years of war, 511 medical facilities have been fully restored in different regions of Ukraine and another 357 have been partially restored (as of early May). Most of them are in the Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions,” the report says.

According to the Health Ministry, Russia has damaged 1,594 medical facilities and destroyed another 210 (they are beyond restoration).

The medical institutions in the Kharkiv, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, and Chernihiv regions incurred the largest losses. It is currently impossible to obtain full information on the extent of damage to medical facilities in the Luhansk region.

Furthermore, the Russian army damaged 163 ambulances, destroyed 261 vehicles, and seized 125 more ambulances.

As reported, a new primary healthcare outpatient clinic was opened in the Kyiv region.