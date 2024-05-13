President Ilham Aliyev Receives Governor-General Of Tuvalu, Prime Minister Of Tonga, Foreign Minister Of Commonwealth Of Bahamas

( MENAFN - AzerNews) Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, receivedTofiga Falani, Governor-General of Tuvalu, Siaosi 'OfakivahafolauSovaleni Hu'akavameiliku, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Tonga,and Frederick Audley Mitchell, Minister of Foreign Affairs of theCommonwealth of the Bahamas, Azernews reports.

