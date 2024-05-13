THROWBACK MONDAY: When Aishwarya Rai Recreated Her 45 Lakh Mangalsutra

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Abhishek Bachchan presented Aishwarya Rai with a unique mangalsutra that had a long double-layered neckpiece with a diamond pendant. The mangalsutra was priced at a whopping Rs 45 lakh.

When Aishwarya Rai recreated her Rs 45 lakh mangalsutra

On April 20, 2007, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan married in a lavish traditional Tulu ceremony.

Abhishek presented Aishwarya with a unique mangalsutra that had a long double-layered neckpiece with a diamond pendant. The mangalsutra was priced at a whopping Rs 45 lakh.

Interestingly, a few years after her wedding, Aishwarya was observed wearing the identical mangalsutra to a public occasion.

However, her wedding mangalsutra looked different from its original, as Aishwarya had updated it to fit her tastes, particularly after the birth of her daughter, Aaradhya.

Aishwarya didn't want to wear anything bulky that might interfere with her ability to be a carefree mother.



She customized it by decreasing the long length and replacing the double string with a single one. Nonetheless, the necklace maintained its wonderful attractiveness.