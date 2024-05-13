Ashbury Establishes Middle East Presence

(MENAFN- PRovoke) DUBAI - Ashbury is launching in the Middle East, marking the financial consultancy's first foray beyond Asia.



The firm, which focuses on sustainability and technology communications for financial sector clients, is launching in Dubai with an initial team of two.



Audrey Kabilova joins Ashbury as associate director, after previously serving as communications VP at Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking in Hong Kong. She is joined by associate director and senior writer/editor Jason Wincuinas, who has relocated from Ashbury's Hong Kong office.



Both will take up their roles in the newly-formed entity upon customary visa approvals. Ashbury's team will support its global clients in the Middle East and advise regional clients on global and Asia-focused reputation-building and thought leadership.



The firm's Middle East clients include Seagrass, a climate finance company owned by E.ON and based in Abu Dhabi. The launch marks Ashbury's third office, after Hong Kong and Singapore, where it totals 17 people.



"Opening in the Middle East is a natural next step for Ashbury,” said Adam Harper (pictured), Ashbury founder and managing partner.“The region is critical to the global energy transition and financing for innovation from climate technology to AI. It also has increasingly strong trade and investment links with markets in Asia, which is our heartland. We're excited to work with global clients to articulate their opportunity in the Middle East, and with clients from within the region to illuminate a complex, fast-moving economic transformation that will impact the rest of the world."

