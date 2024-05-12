Invaders Fire 12 Times At Localities In Donetsk Region Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the day, Russian troops fired 12 times at settlements in the Donetsk region, damaging high-rise buildings and private homes.

The head of the Donetsk Military District Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“In just one day, the Russians fired 12 times at the settlements of the Donetsk region. 303 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 31 children,” Filashkin wrote.

It is noted that a person was injured in Novoselivka Persha, Ocheretyne community, in the Pokrovske district. Houses were damaged in Selydove, four high-rise buildings in Kurakhove, and six private houses in Kurakhivka.

Two people injured inregion due to shelling

Terny and Yampolivka were shelled in the Lyman community of the Kramatorsk district. The outskirts of Kostiantynivska and Illinivka communities also came under fire.

As for the Bakhmut district, nine private houses and two high-rise buildings were damaged in the Chasiv Yar community, and a house in Siversk.

As reported, two people were wounded in the Donetsk region yesterday as a result of shelling by Russian troops.