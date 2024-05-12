Kuwait Amir Receives UN's Antonio Guterres

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 12 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Sunday at Bayan Palace United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on occasion of his visit to the country.

During the meeting, the two discussed the exemplary relations between Kuwait and the UN, mechanisms promoting further cooperation as well as efforts supporting international peace and security and coordination to achieve development and humanitarian initiatives.

His Highness the Amir and the UN top official examined latest updates on the situation in Gaza and the necessity to intensify efforts towards immediate ceasefire, as well as regional and international developments.

His Highness the Amir presented Guterres with the order of Kuwait; Riband of the Special Class, for his political efforts and significant services.

Top officials were in attendance of the meeting. (end)

aai









