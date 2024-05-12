More Than 4,000 People Evacuated From Settlements In Kharkiv Region Where Hostilities Intensified

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) More than 4,000 people have already been evacuated from the settlements of the Kharkiv region where the fighting has intensified.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“The evacuation of the population from the areas where the enemy has intensified hostilities continues. For more than two days, the Regional Military Administration, local administrations, the Coordination Humanitarian Center, volunteers, police, and the State Emergency Service have evacuated more than 4,000 residents from settlements where there is a threat to the life and health of civilians,” Syniehubov wrote.

According to him, all evacuees are provided with support in accordance with the roadmap developed in 2022. In particular, almost 900 more places for evacuees have been deployed and this figure will be increased if necessary. In addition, we have an agreement with Ukrainian Railways that if the pace of evacuation increases, there will be additional trains in certain directions.

Syniehubov added that there are no problems with the evacuation and relocation of civilians in the Staryi Saltiv area.

As reported, 970 people have already been evacuated from Tsyrkuny, Lyptsi, and Vovchansk territorial communities in the Kharkiv region.