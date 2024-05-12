Yearly industrial activity in Mexico hikes by 2.1 percent in March

(MENAFN) Mexico's industrial activity demonstrated resilience in March, posting a 2.1 percent annual increase in real terms with seasonally adjusted figures, as reported by the country's statistical authority on Friday. This performance follows a robust expansion of 3.3 percent in February, indicating continued momentum in the industrial sector.



The construction sector emerged as a primary driver of growth, spearheading the overall increase with an impressive gain of 9.6 percent, according to data released by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI). This substantial uptick underscores the sector's pivotal role in bolstering industrial output and driving economic activity.



On a monthly basis, industrial activity in March exhibited further growth, expanding by 0.6 percent compared to the previous month, following a marginal contraction of 0.1 percent recorded in February. While the construction sector continued its upward trajectory with a 1.1 percent increase in March, the mining sector faced challenges, contracting by 1.2 percent, as reported by INEGI.



These dynamics within Mexico's industrial landscape highlight both opportunities and potential areas for improvement. The robust performance of the construction sector signals resilience and vitality, contributing significantly to overall industrial output. However, the contraction observed in the mining sector underscores the importance of addressing sector-specific challenges and implementing targeted strategies to ensure sustained growth and resilience across the industrial spectrum.



As Mexico navigates the complexities of the global economic landscape, policymakers and industry stakeholders must remain vigilant, leveraging strengths, and addressing vulnerabilities to promote inclusive and sustainable industrial development. By fostering a conducive environment for investment, innovation, and productivity enhancement, Mexico can further strengthen its industrial base and enhance its competitive position in the global marketplace.

