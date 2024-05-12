Gan Semiconductor Devices Market To Cross USD 15.7 Billion By 2031 Driven By Superior Performance Over Silicon

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The GaN Semiconductor Devices Market is having significant growth, reaching a projected value of USD 15.7 billion by 2031. This Growth is primarily driven by the inherent advantages of GaN devices compared to traditional silicon-based components. GaN offers superior characteristics like higher energy efficiency, faster switching speeds, and enhanced power handling capabilities, making it ideal for a wide range of applications.

Growing Demand for GaN Technology Across Industries

The SNS Insider report estimates the GaN Semiconductor Devices Market size at USD 2.6 billion in 2023, with an anticipated CAGR of 25.14% over the forecast period. This growth is Driven by

– GaN's ability to deliver high power density and efficiency makes it a game-changer for consumer electronics. Its integration translates to faster charging speeds, longer lifespans, and lower power consumption in laptops, smartphones, power adapters, and chargers.

– The rapid development of 5G infrastructure demands high-performance hardware for base stations. GaN's wide bandgap properties and superior electrical conductivity make it ideal for 5G base station components like power electronic devices and high-power radio frequency devices.

– The growing electric vehicle (EV) market presents a significant opportunity for GaN. GaN enables automakers to reduce charging times, improve cost efficiency, and enhance driving range by facilitating the development of high-density power converters.

Top Companies Featured in GaN Semiconductor Devices Market Report:

– Osram Opto-semiconductors

– Panasonic Semiconductors

– Texas Instruments

– RF Micro Devices Corporation

– Cree Incorporated

– Toshiba

– Aixtron SE

– Infineon Technologies

– Gallia Semiconductor

– ROHM Company Limited

– Fujitsu Ltd

– NXP Semiconductors

– Koninklijke Philips N.V.

– Nichia Corporation

Recent Developments



June 2023, Qorvo, Inc. launched the QPB3810, a GaN-based power amplifier with integrated bias control, specifically designed for 5G mMIMO applications.

March 2023, Infineon Technologies announced the acquisition of GaN Systems for USD 830 million, solidifying their position in the power system market and bolstering their GaN portfolio.

October 2022, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. launched GaN-HEMT, utilizing N-polar GaN and hafnium for high heat resistance and high-speed communication, strategically positioning themselves for the post-5G era. July 2023, STMicroelectronics commenced large-scale manufacturing of e-mode PowerGaN HEMT devices, streamlining the development of high-efficiency power conversion systems.

GaN Semiconductor Devices Industry Segmentation as Follows:

By type, Opto-Semiconductors Segment dominated the market in 2023, capturing Revenue share of more than 34%. The widespread application of opto-semiconductors in LEDs, solar cells, photodiodes, and LiDAR technology drives its dominance. GaN Radio Frequency Devices Segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR due to the increasing adoption of GaN radio frequency devices in consumer electronics and defense applications.

By Wafer Size, 4-Inch Segment held the leading position in 2023, accounting for more than 36% of the market share. The ability of 4-inch wafers to facilitate large-scale production contributes to its dominance. 6-Inch Segment is projected to experience the fastest growth due to benefits like uniform voltage supply and precise current control, making it ideal for defense equipment and consumer electronics.

Impact of Global Events

The Russia-Ukraine war presents potential disruptions to the GaN Semiconductor Devices Market. Raw material prices Create challenges for manufacturers. An economic slowdown could also impact market growth. Reduced consumer spending and delayed investments in certain sectors could hinder market expansion.

Key Regional Developments

North America region dominated the market in 2023 with over 31% share, driven by significant investments from the defense and aerospace industries in R&D and government funding for semiconductor companies.

Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market due to rapid technological advancements and the presence of major consumer electronics manufacturers like China and Japan. Additionally, expanding defense budgets and the growing adoption of wireless devices in the region are propelling market.

Key Takeaways



This GaN Semiconductor Devices Market Study aims to provide a comprehensive overview of the market landscape. It analyzes market trends, growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities to equip stakeholders with valuable insights for informed decision-making.

The report also provides the key segments, regional dynamics, and future projections to help businesses navigate the evolving GaN semiconductor market effectively. Recent acquisitions such as Infineon's purchase of GaN Systems and the development of innovative GaN devices like N-polar GaN-HEMT highlight the dynamic nature of the market. These advancements indicate a growing focus on enhancing GaN technology and market consolidation.

