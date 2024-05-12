Moj Pavilion At DIBF Highlights Ministry's Achievements

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) is taking part in the 33rd Doha International Book Fair (DIBF). Through its pavilion at the DIBF, a range of legal publications and means of legal awareness for various categories of the public, including children, are displayed along with legal awareness booklets for young people, the ministry said in a statement yesterday.

The General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers is participating within the Ministry's pavilion with its latest publications related to the book of internal achievements of the State, the ministry said.

The MoJ pavilion showcases, for the first time, a visual presentation on the development of the Ministry, which includes a tribute to the former ministers and highlights their services and efforts provided to the country by developing the performance of the ministry and organising its administrative structure in a way that achieves the aspirations of the wise leadership towards developing and modernising the legal sector in the country and consolidating timely justice.

Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs H E Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi thanked those organising the DIBF and praised the development and organisation of the exhibition that reflects the cultural leadership role of Qatar.

He appreciated the large participation of libraries and publishing houses in the DIBF and the cultural incubator that the fair provides for Qatari writers and intellectuals to display their latest publications, introduce the public in Qatar and beyond to the Qatari cultural production, and exchange experiences with the qualitative attendance of the DIBF from various participating countries. Al Mohannadi noted that the ministry's pavilion welcomes visitors to the DIBF to learn about the Qatari legal experience through publications displayed in the pavilion as well as to support legal awareness efforts through the presentations and explanations that will be provided by those in charge of the ministry's pavilion.