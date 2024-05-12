Moj, SJC Finalise Electronic Connection Measures

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) and the Supreme Judiciary Council (SJC), represented by the Investment and Trade Court, commenced the electronic connection procedures to streamline the process of sharing services and information between MoJ and the Court, in addition to providing shared benefits of this electronic connection, in pursuit of ensuring smooth progress of transactions, time efficiency and reducing hard slog in serving the public.

While chairing the 2nd meeting to discuss the connection procedures with the team of the Investment and Trade Court, Assistant Under-Secretary for Common Services Affairs at the MoJ, Khamis Mohamed Al Kuwari, affirmed that the procedures serve the general orientation of Qatar towards the e-justice system and help facilitate the litigation procedures, prompt justice, and reduce the strenuous activities of litigants.

He added that, as per directives of Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs H E Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi, a technical work team has been formed to accomplish the electronic connection requirements and set the legal frameworks evidence to comprehensively share services, in which the functions of each entity are determined, in addition to establishing focal points in the MoJ and the Court , culminating in fully optimising the service quality level afforded to all visitors. The connection system offers a multitude of benefits, foremost of which is time efficiency, since transactions between the two bodies have been consuming much time.