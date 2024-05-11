Hurghada Ranks Third In Tripadvisor's Nature Destinations - World

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Hurghada, a Red Sea resort town in Egypt, has been ranked the third top global nature destination in TripAdvisor's recently released list. The ranking highlights travellers' favourite places to“disconnect in nature,” whether hiking through national parks or enjoying beach sunsets.

TripAdvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards Best of the Best title, recognizing the highest level of excellence in travel, is awarded to destinations that consistently receive outstanding reviews over a 12-month period. Fewer than 1% of TripAdvisor's 8 million listings achieve this distinction.

Hurghada's appeal lies in its stunning coral reefs, turquoise waters ideal for windsurfing, and proximity to the Giftun Islands and the Eastern Arabian Desert.

While the city has experienced significant development in the past decade and can sometimes feel crowded with tourists, it remains a popular and accessible beach destination, particularly for Europeans, with some of the world's best diving and snorkelling sites located just offshore. Visitors are encouraged to explore the old quarter, El Dahar, either on foot or by taxi.

The top-ranked nature destinations on TripAdvisor's list include Kathmandu, Nepal, in first place, followed by Halong Bay, Vietnam, in second. Mauritius, Africa, and Lombok, Indonesia, secured fourth and fifth places, respectively.

The diverse list also features Kauai, Hawaii; Zanzibar Island, Tanzania; Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands; Guadeloupe, Caribbean; Kruger National Park, South Africa; and many others.

TripAdvisor's ranking underscores Hurghada's appeal as a nature destination and its growing prominence in the global tourism landscape.