Section Of Five-Story Building Collapses In Pechora, Russia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In Pechora, located within the Komi Republic of Russia, apartial collapse has occurred in a five-story residential building,according to the regional department of Ministry of EmergencySituations, Azernews reports.
The report indicates that multiple levels within a segment ofthe structure gave way. As of now, there have been no reportedcasualties.
Emergency response teams, including firefighters and rescueunits, have been dispatched to the location to conductoperations.
