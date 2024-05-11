Section Of Five-Story Building Collapses In Pechora, Russia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In Pechora, located within the Komi Republic of Russia, apartial collapse has occurred in a five-story residential building,according to the regional department of Ministry of EmergencySituations, Azernews reports.

The report indicates that multiple levels within a segment ofthe structure gave way. As of now, there have been no reportedcasualties.

Emergency response teams, including firefighters and rescueunits, have been dispatched to the location to conductoperations.