Biden labels Trump of being convicted criminal, threat to United States

(MENAFN) In a notable departure from previous rhetoric, President Joe Biden publicly labels his predecessor, Donald Trump, as a "convicted criminal" and warns of the potential consequences should secure another term in office. Biden's remarks come in the wake of Trump's historic conviction in New York for falsifying documents to conceal a payment made to a porn actress prior to the 2016 election, marking the first instance of a former U.S. president facing such repercussions.



During a fundraising event in Greenwich, Connecticut, highlights the unprecedented nature of Trump's candidacy, characterized by his status as a convicted felon vying for the nation's highest office. Biden denounces Trump's assault on the American justice system, emphasizing the dangers posed by baseless accusations of fraud and manipulation, particularly when propagated by influential figures dissatisfied with legal outcomes.



While Biden's campaign initially refrained from directly addressing Trump's conviction, wary of politicizing the judicial process, the president's recent comments suggest a shift in strategy. By spotlighting Trump's legal troubles, Biden aims to underscore his opponent's alleged unfitness for office, framing it as a pivotal issue in the upcoming presidential race.



The Biden campaign's decision to confront Trump's conviction head-on reflects a calculated effort to sway voters by highlighting Trump's perceived ethical lapses and undermining his credibility as a presidential candidate. This strategic approach underscores the significance of Trump's legal woes in shaping the narrative surrounding the election and influencing voter perceptions of the candidates.



Responding to Biden's remarks, a spokesperson for the Trump campaign condemns the characterization of Trump as a convicted felon, deeming it "shameful." The exchange underscores the contentious nature of the political discourse surrounding Trump's legal troubles and underscores the potential impact of these developments on the dynamics of the presidential race.

