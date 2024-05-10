Muslims Donate Land For Temple Road In Reasi

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Reasi- Sending out a message of religious harmony, two Muslims in the Reasi district have come forward to donate their land for a 500-year-old Hindu temple that lacked proper accessibility. A road connecting the temple will be constructed on the land.
Gulam Rasool and Gulam Mohammad, residents of Kheral panchayat, have donated their four kanal of land to the panchayat, with an estimated cost of over one crore rupees, where a 1200-metre road will be constructed with a 10-foot width for Gupt KashiADVERTISEMENT
– Gouri Shankar temple in Kansi Patta village of Reasi district.
Authorities said the road will be built soon using panchayat funds.
Gulam Rasool, a former panchayat member and farmer, said some people tried to create a rift in society by citing the road issue.
“The temple didn't have any proper road. Some people had even run a hate campaign intending to create a rift,” he said. Read Also Alone for 30 Yrs: Pyare Lal Finds Unwavering Support In Muslim Neighbors Communal Harmony: Muslims Perform Last Rites Of Kashmiri Pandit
To protect communal harmony, a meeting of the panchayat members and revenue officials was held recently. During the meeting, the landowners, Gulam Rasool and Gulam Mohammad, agreed to hand over some portions of their land for the road.
Meanwhile, the temple
is also getting ready for renovation. The temple owns some more land in the area. The matter related to the land has been brought to the attention of District Development Commissioner Reasi. (ANI)
