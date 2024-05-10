Turkiye May Block Tik Tok Due To Its Impact On Family Values

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva, AZERNEWS

The head of the digital media Commission of the Turkishparliament, Hussein Yaman, threatened TikTok with blocking, Azernews reports.

The possibility of blocking the social network is due to thefact that it "lays dynamite in the foundation of the Turkishfamily.

Speaking in the Turkish parliament, Yayman said about the dangerof "trolls" who negatively affect the political life ofTurkiye.

"TikTok has been banned in the United States, we oppose thisban, but in Turkiye the situation may reach a legislative ban,"Yayman said.

He also called on the social network X to send itsrepresentative to Turkiye to resolve the contradictions that havearisen.