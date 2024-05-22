QC Preparing To Launch Udhiyah Campaign

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Charity (QC) is preparing to launch its annual Udhiyah campaign in conjunction with the 10 days of the Dhul Hijjah month, to deliver meat and other aid to the most vulnerable groups globally, it was announced Wednesday.

QC, works through its offices around the world, its field teams, and its partners to contribute to addressing food shortages in crisis-affected and poverty-driven regions, explained Child and Family Care Department's director Abdullah AlKohaji.

QC's Udhiyah campaign for the 1444 AH–2023 season successfully reached over 800,000 people, including internally displaced persons, refugees, the most needy families, and orphans in 40 countries around the world.

Last year, the campaign aimed to distribute 4,699 Udhiyah within Qatar. This initiative benefited 53,625 persons, including sponsored orphans and their families, as well as families with limited income. Additionally, it reached out to labourers, expatriate families, individuals with special needs, and students at a cost estimated to be more than QR3mn.

QC eagerly anticipates the 10 days of Dhul Hijjah as a pivotal moment for benefactors in Qatar to fulfil their humanitarian responsibility towards less fortunate people worldwide, particularly in regions grappling with crises such as Palestine, Gaza, northern Syria, Sudan, and Yemen, a statement added.

