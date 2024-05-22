Aman In Pact With Qish

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Protection and Social Rehabilitation Center (Aman), an institution under the Qatar Foundation for Social Work and affiliated with the Ministry of Social Development and Family, has entered into a co-operation agreement with the Qatar Institute for Speech & Hearing (Qish).

The agreement was signed by Aman Center executive director Sheikh Dr Nasser bin Ahmed al-Thani and Qish chairman Essa Abdulla H A al-Mannai, a statement said. The partnership aims to strengthen co-operation between the two entities, focusing on enhancing the quality of services provided to women, children and victims of family disintegration and violence. The framework of this agreement will facilitate sustainable and practical collaboration, benefiting both organizations and their service recipients.

Qish, licensed by the Ministry of Public Health since 2011, provides comprehensive services for people with disabilities. These include speech and language therapy, behavioural therapy, special education, audiology services, occupational and physical therapy and early intervention programmes.

Sheikh Dr Nasser al-Thani highlighted that this agreement will foster the exchange of expertise and information between Aman Center and Qish. Both parties are committed to innovation and the development of awareness programmes and training workshops for social protection workers. This collaboration will enhance the support provided to beneficiaries of Aman Center's services, particularly in the shelter facilities.

Al-Mannai stressed the agreement's role in complementing Qish's mission to raise awareness and provide services to the Qatari community and residents. The collaboration aims to amplify efforts in the protection and rehabilitation of children facing various challenges that may impact their development.

Aman Center has also launched a newly designed website, featuring a modern, user-friendly interface designed to meet the needs of the target groups, including women and children affected by violence and family disintegration. Sheikh Dr Nasser al-Thani underscored the importance of maintaining a comprehensive and accessible online presence, which includes detailed information about Aman Center's services and initiatives.

The website will also disseminate a series of awareness messages every three months and keep the public informed about the centre's activities, events and collaborations with organizations dedicated to the protection of women, children, and families. The public can access the 24/7 hotline service (919) for immediate support, the statement added.

