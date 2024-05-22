ICESCO, Doha Dictionary Hold Int'l Teaching Arabic Conference

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The international conference on "Dictionaries and their Use in Teaching Arabic to Arabic and Non-Arabic Speakers: Evaluation and Development" started Wednesday.

It is organised by the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (ICESCO) and the Doha Historical Dictionary of Arabic.

The conference is taking place in the ICESCO headquarters in Morocco over two days, in the presence of ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions accredited to Morocco, along with several international experts and researchers.

In his speech to the opening session, ICESCO Director General Dr Salim al-Malik underscored the significance of the conference's theme and the intertwining of disciplines to serve the rich Arabic language and to enhance its global presence, highlighting that dictionaries do not only preserve language but also seek to understand it in the context of learning and teaching it.

Dr al-Malik added that one must think about the extent to which dictionaries can respond to the intellectual, cultural, and scientific needs of the younger generation in light of the ongoing communication and digital revolution.

The ICESCO director general applauded Qatar for its contributions to promoting the Arabic language and commended its Doha Historical Dictionary of the Arabic Language project.

In turn, Executive Director of the ACRPS Historical Dictionary of the Arabic Language project in Doha, Dr Azeddine Bouchiki, said this conference is a testament to ICESCO's position as a beacon of civilisational and cultural radiance, as well as a reflection of the Doha Historical Dictionary of Arabic's efforts to create a dictionary that records the transformations of the Arabic language over 20 centuries.

