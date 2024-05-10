Bengaluru Rains: 7 yummy snacks to enjoy during rainy evenings

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Indulging in delicious snacks while enjoying the rain can elevate the experience even more. Here are seven yummy snacks perfect for rainy days.

Garlic bread with creamy cheese dip is cosy. Homemade or store-bought garlic bread is usually a hit, and the creamy dip adds added decadence.

Make a quick and warm bowl of Maggi noodles, a popular instant meal. Add your favourite veggies, spices, and sauces for a tasty rainy-day meal.

Enjoy spicy potato and pea samosas. While watching the rain, these savoury cakes are great with tamarind or mint-coriander chutney.

Indian masala chai is a warming drink made from black tea leaves, milk, ginger, cardamom, cinnamon, and cloves. Serve it with your favourite biscuits or cookies for a tasty snack.

Bhajiyas, like pakoras, are prepared with gramme flour batter and may include eggplant, green chilies or paneer. These crunchy, soft snacks are excellent for rainy days.

Indulge in a rich and creamy cup of hot chocolate topped with fluffy marshmallows. It's the perfect sweet treat to cozy up with while listening to the sound of raindrops outside.

Enjoy crispy and flavorful pakoras made with vegetables like potatoes, onions, spinach, or cauliflower. Dip them in a spicy green chutney or tangy tamarind sauce for an extra kick.