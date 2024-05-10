Broadcast Revolution Launches Content Production Arm

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Broadcast PR specialist Broadcast Revolution has launched a content production practice, BR Studio, to help brands create and produce content for broadcast, social and owned channels.



The new offer, which will focus on content strategy, film, video, live streaming and podcast production, will be led by creative producer Sean-Taylor Williams, who becomes the agency's director of content strategy.



Williams (pictured) has worked in advertising and strategy in the lifestyle and luxury sectors, with a focus on drinks brands. His previous agencies include Studio Black Tomato and Dirty&Dry. His campaigns have ranged from helping the Government of Japan to promote sake in the UK to working with luxury travel brand Belmond Hotels.



Broadcast Revolution founder and CEO Phil Caplin said:“Our clients are embracing putting a broadcast-first strategy at the heart of their campaigns. But this doesn't start and end with getting clients on the sofa of BBC Breakfast or GMB, it's about how we can produce integrated campaigns that allow us to create moments for brands that connect with their audiences across multiple touchpoints by using one of the most powerful mediums of all, broadcasting.



“Our aim is to make our broadcast solutions work harder for clients across a breadth of channels, platforms and audiences. Sean-Taylor has tonnes of creative and brand strategy experience, and we can't wait for him to take BR Studio to the next level.”



Williams added:“There couldn't be a more exciting time to join Broadcast Revolution in this next stage of its content evolution. BR Studio has been set up to deliver real impact and cut through for clients, and I look forward to showcasing how we are going to achieve this.”



