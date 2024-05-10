               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

President Ilham Aliyev Participates In Opening Of The First Residential Complex In Shusha


5/10/2024 10:09:51 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and FirstLady Mehriban Aliyeva participated in the opening of the firstresidential complex in Shusha and met with the city's firstreturning residents, Azernews reports.

MENAFN10052024000195011045ID1108198274


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search