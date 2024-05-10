China-Philippines Near Full Diplomatic Collapse At Sea

With Duterte and his top officials refusing to provide any details of the alleged deal, the Philippine Congress has initiated an investigation to determine if the former government was involved in any treasonous acts.

A clash last month over the Scarborough Shoal , however, has rekindled long-running tensions over the other major flashpoint in bilateral relations. According to Philippine authorities, Chinese forces engaged in“dangerous maneuvers and obstruction” of Philippine patrols in the area.

Screenshot

Similar to recent incidents in the Second Thomas Shoal, where Philippine Navy and Chinese Coast Guard forces have been at loggerheads, Chinese forces allegedly used water cannons against Philippine vessels.

“This damage serves as evidence of the forceful water pressure used by the China Coast Guard in their harassment of the Philippine vessels,” Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) spokesman Jay Tarriela

wrote on his X account, accompanied by video footage of the latest incident.

On April 30, China acknowledged it had“expelled” vessels from the area. China has also reinstalled a barrier about 380 meters long to block entrance to the shoal.

Following a naval standoff in 2012, triggered by a Philippine Navy warship's attempt to apprehend Chinese fishermen in the area, China has exercised de facto control over the contested shoal.

Successive Philippine governments, backed by its mutual defense treaty ally the US, have warned China against reclaiming and establishing military facilities on the shoal, due to its extreme proximity to vital Philippine infrastructure.

In mid-2017, then-Philippine defense secretary Delfin Lorenzana admitted in a public forum:“There was a plan by the Chinese in June to reclaim Scarborough Shoal. In fact, we received reports from the Americans that there were barges loaded with soil and construction materials going to Scarborough but I think the Americans told the Chinese, 'Don't do it.' For some reason, the Chinese stopped.”

“This is the red line according to the US...and the president also stated it's a red line. Once the Chinese start exploring and putting rigs, we will talk to them,” he added, emphasizing Manila's stiff opposition even from the then-Beijing-friendly Duterte administration.

For both Washington and Manila, a Chinese military facility on the Scarborough Shoal would imperil crucial Philippine bases in Subic and Clark. Moreover, any China missile system deployment would also pose a direct threat to the Philippine capital of Manila and key industrialized regions on the northern island of Luzon.

Over the succeeding months and years, the Philippines made it clear that, despite its then-warming ties with Beijing, any unilateral reclamation or energy exploration activities by China would cross a“red line”.

In exchange for not reclaiming and militarizing the Scarborough Shoal, according to China, there were“temporary special arrangements” that only allowed the Philippines to enjoy limited access for its artisanal fishermen.

“According to the temporary special arrangements by the Chinese side in 2016, Filipino fishermen can fish with small fishing boats in designated waters except the lagoon of [Scarborough Shoal], while the AFP, PCG and other Philippine government vessels and aircraft should refrain from entering the 12 nautical miles and corresponding air space of [the shoal],” a Chinese embassy spokesman recently said.

“Over the past seven plus years, the Philippine side had abided by the above agreements and fishing by Philippine fishermen in designated areas off [Scarborough Shoal] was not an issue,” the spokesperson added, squarely blaming the Philippines for the recent uptick in tensions.

“However, these arrangements are unilaterally disrupted by the current Philippine administration who dispatched its coast guard ships and official vessels to intrude a number of times into waters within 12 nautical miles of [Scarborough Shoal] and encouraged the Filipino fishermen to challenge the arrangements to help promote its political agenda,” he added.