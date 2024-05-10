Two Teenagers Stabbed To Death In Delhi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) Two teenagers were stabbed to death while another sustained injuries following a quarrel with a group of boys in Delhi's Sangam Vihar area over a minor issue, police said on Friday.

Two accused have been nabbed while a manhunt has been launched to nab the other, who is on the run, the police said.

According to police, on Wednesday, information regarding the crime was received at Tigri police station.

"The police reached the spot where one Firoz, a resident of Sangam Vihar, was found lying dead on the road in a pool of blood. Two others who got stabbed were rushed to AIIMS and Majeedia Hospital respectively. Later on, one of the injured identified as Asif died during the treatment at AIIMS," said a senior police officer.

During the investigation, it came to the fore that while 4-5 persons were standing at C-Block, Sangam Vihar suddenly, 6-7 boys came and started stabbing them and fled away from the spot.

"Two accused identified as Farid a.k.a Aman and Abhishek a.k.a Babu, have been nabbed," said the officer.

On interrogation, the duo revealed that they all reside in the same locality at C & B Block, Sangam Vihar, and all are school dropouts.

"Further, they said on Tuesday, Firoz had a minor tussle with one of the boys. Seeking revenge, the boy along with some of their fellows came and stabbed the above-mentioned three persons," said the police.