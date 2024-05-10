No Visit To CM's Office, Delhi Secretariat: SC's Five Interim Bail Conditions For Arvind Kejriwal

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Supreme Court, in granting interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case, on Friday set five conditions, one of which prohibits the Delhi Chief Minister from contacting any witnesses involved in the case a major relief to Kejriwal, the apex court bench comprising Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Dipankar Datta has granted the Delhi Chief Minister 21 days of interim bail until June 1, enabling him to campaign during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections court asked Kejriwal to surrender on June 2.Also Read: 'Hope PM Modi introspects': Congress, INDIA bloc welcome interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal - Here's who said whatHere are the Supreme Court's five conditions

1. Before being released from jail, Arvind Kejriwal must furnish a personal bond of ₹50,000.2. The Delhi Chief Minister is prohibited from visiting both the Chief Minister's Office and the Delhi Secretariat.3. He is obliged by a statement made on his behalf, ensuring that he does not sign official files unless it is deemed necessary and required for obtaining clearance approval from Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.4. Kejriwal is prohibited from making any comments regarding his involvement in the Excise Policy case.5. He is barred from interacting with any witnesses involved in the case or accessing official files related to the proceedings Read: Arvind Kejriwal received funding for...: BJP says 'it is no secret' that Delhi CM has links to Khalistani sympathisersDelhi ElectionsArvind Kejriwal's release ahead of voting in Delhi's Lok Sabha seats will boost the morale of Aam Aadmi Party workers. The party is contesting four out of seven Lok Sabha seats in alliance with the Congress. The grand old party is contesting on three seats of people, says Kejriwal's wife Sunita“Hanuman ji ki jai. This is the victory of democracy. It is the result of the prayers and blessings of millions of people. Many thanks to everyone,” Delhi Chief Minister's wife Sunita Kejriwal posted on X.Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE UpdatesAAP celebratesThe AAP leaders and workers started celebrations soon after the apex court decision, with AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj saying, \"The development is a 'sign from God' for the country.\"\"We are extremely grateful to the Supreme Court for upholding the democracy in the country today. The interim bail has been granted in very extraordinary circumstances,\" party's national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said.

