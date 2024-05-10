Ministry Of Defense: Russians Try To Break Through Defense Line In Kharkiv Region In Morning, Fighting Continues

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops attempted to break through the defense line in the Vovchansk direction - all attacks were repelled, and fighting of varying intensity continues.



The Ministry of Defense reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

According to the ministry, during this day, Russian troops conducted airstrikes in the Volchansk direction using guided aerial bombs.

As the night began to fall, the enemy, supported by artillery, increased fire pressure on the front line of the Ukrainian defense. Around 5 a.m., the invaders tried to break through the defense line under the cover of armored vehicles.

“As of now, these attacks have been repelled, and fighting of varying intensity continues. Reserve units have been deployed to strengthen the defense in this area of the front. The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to hold back the enemy's offensive,” the ministry said.

As reported, the invaders intensified shelling in the northern part of Kharkiv region, primarily hitting the city of Vovchansk.