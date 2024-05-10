Torrential Rains Disrupt Flight Services In Bengaluru Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Heavy rainfall and strong winds in Bengaluru overnight have led to significant disruptions at the Kempegowda International Airport, with scores of flights experiencing delays and diversions.

Bengaluru residents are grappling with flooded streets and waterlogging issues following the downpour, which rendered the airport inaccessible for landing between 9.35 pm and 10.29 pm.

According to a statement from Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) officials, the delayed flights, including international passenger flights, were diverted due to the adverse weather conditions read: Bengaluru rain: IMD issues yellow alert for heavy showers, thunderstorms; Check next week's weather forecast hereAn official noted that thirteen domestic flights including one international cargo flight and three international passenger flights were diverted to Chennai on May 9 due to inclement weather conditions in the city read: Heatwave forecast in 3 states today, IMD predicts rainfall in THESE states; Check full weather forecast hereThe India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Bangalore for the next few days, predicting heavy rainfall in the region. The weather department forecasted heavy rainfall for south interior Karnataka on May 12 and May 13. . Additionally, light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are likely to prevail over north interior Karnataka till May 13 read: Weather forecast today: IMD predicts showers in Delhi; hailstorm alert in 2 states, heatwave in Rajasthan to abateJayanagar, Nrupathunga Nagar, RR Nagar and several other parts of the city were severely affected as gusty winds brought down many trees the past four days, Bengaluru has been battling the onslaught of torrential rains, exacerbating an already precarious situation in the city. Prior to the downpour, Bengaluru was already grappling with a crisis as soaring temperatures had depleted groundwater resources significantly silicon valley of India received 14 mm rain in the 24-hour period till 8.30 am on May 10, as per the IMD data.(With inputs from PTI)

MENAFN10052024007365015876ID1108197544