Strong Winds Hit North Kashmir Parts, No Causalities Reported

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Strong winds on Friday hit parts of north Kashmir including Baramulla district, causing damage to property, officials said.
Quotinga an official, news agency KNO reported that gusty winds caused damage to property including the residential houses in several parts of north Kashmir.ADVERTISEMENT
He said that there was however, no causality or injury reported anywhere, while details are being collected from various places.
Traffic movement on Srinagar-Baramulla highway was also halted near Tappar area of Pattan after a tree fell on the road due to windstorm.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now Read Also Gusty Winds Damage Several Structures In South Kashmir's Anantnag
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN10052024000215011059ID1108197488
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.