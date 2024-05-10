'Will Always Protect Reservation For SC, ST And OBC', Assures PM Modi

(MENAFN- IANS) Nandurbar (Maharashtra), May 10 (IANS) Assuring that the rights of SC, ST, and OBC communities would be protected under his leadership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, slammed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for trying to "divide and manipulate" reservation policies for its political gains.

"No matter how much effort they make, no matter how many lies they spread with anti-national forces, you have Modi's trust and Modi's guarantee. As long as Modi is alive, no one can touch the reservations for SC, ST, OBC. 'Vanchiton Ka Jo Adhikaar Hai, Modi Unka Chaukidaar Hai'," said PM Modi during his address at a campaign rally for BJP nominee Dr Heena Gavit in tribal-dominated Nandurbar.

Targeting Congress over the recent remarks made by its senior leader Sam Pitroda, PM Modi said: "One of Shehzada's gurus living in America has made an extremely unfortunate and racist remark on Indians... Those having complexion like that of Lord Krishna are considered 'African' by the Congress party. That's why they didn't want to accept Droupadi Murmu as the President of the country."

"I am not from a royal family like the Congress. I have grown up in poverty. I know how much you have suffered here," added PM Modi.

Without naming Sharad Pawar, Prime Minister Modi said: "A veteran leader of Maharashtra, who has been in politics for 40-50 years, has given a statement after the Baramati elections. They have become so frustrated and disappointed that they feel that if they want to survive in politics after June 4, then small political parties should merge with the Congress. This means that fake NCP and fake Shiv Sena have decided to merge with Congress.

"I would say that supporting us and winning is better than supporting Congress and losing after June 4. Your vote on May 13 will answer Congress and INDIA. Support us, and help Maharashtra embrace development," he appealed to the voters.