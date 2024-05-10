Tamil Nadu Govt Invites Nominations For MSME Excellence Awards 2023-24

(MENAFN- KNN India) Chennai, May 10 (KNN)

The Tamil Nadu government has opened nominations for its annual Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Sector Awards to recognise outstanding entrepreneurial achievements in the state during the 2023-24 financial year.



With over 50 lakh MSME companies operating in Tamil Nadu, providing employment to more than 1 crore individuals, these awards aim to encourage innovative and competitive businesses in both domestic and global markets.

A total of six award categories are available at the state and district levels: State Level Awards - Best Agricultural Entrepreneur, Best Women Entrepreneur, Best Entrepreneurial Performance, Best Quality and Exports, Best Entrepreneur; District Level Award - Best Entrepreneur.



The awards, instituted by the Tamil Nadu government, celebrate the vital role that MSMEs play in driving economic growth and creating job opportunities across the state.

Interested MSME entrepreneurs meeting the eligibility criteria can submit their applications online at

until the May 20, 2024 deadline.



According to Ramanathapuram District Collector B. Vishnu Chandran, the annual awards recognise the remarkable progress made by Tamil Nadu's MSME sector through creative and innovative endeavors to enhance competitiveness.

(KNN Bureau)