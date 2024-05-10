Relatively Hot Weather, Strong Wind Expected Today

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6pm on Friday will be relatively hot daytime, with slight dust to blowing dust at places, and mild at night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of expected strong wind at places at times.

Offshore, the weather will be fine, the reported added, warning of strong wind and high sea.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly at a speed of 12 to 22 knot, gusting to 32 knot at times, decreasing to 5 to 15 knot by evening.

Offshore, it will be northwesterly at a speed of 12 to 25 knot, gusting to 33 knot.

Visibility inshore will be 5 to 10 km/ 3 km or less at times. Offshore, it will be 4 to 8 km.

Sea state inshore will be 3 to 5 feet, while offshore, it will be 5 to 8 feet, rising to 11 feet.

