Who Is Mikhail Mishustin, Reappointed As Russia's Prime Minister By Vladimir Putin?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday once again selected Mikhail Mishustin to serve as the country's prime minister, extending Mishustin's tenure after a previous term characterized by a focus on efficient governance rather than political maneuvering.

As stipulated by Russian law, Mishustin, aged 58, tendered his Cabinet's resignation on Tuesday, coinciding with Putin's inauguration for his fifth presidential term at the Kremlin. Mishustin, who held the position for the past four years, is known for his low-key approach to leadership, prioritizing technocratic expertise over political ambition.

Political observers widely anticipated Mishustin's reappointment, noting Putin's appreciation for his skills and his deliberate avoidance of the political spotlight. Mishustin, a former head of Russia's tax service, maintained a strategic distance from political statements and media engagements during his previous tenure.

Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the lower house of parliament, confirmed that Putin had submitted Mishustin's candidacy to the State Duma. The Duma is scheduled to convene later on Friday to consider the nomination, in accordance with constitutional changes enacted in 2020, which require the lower house to approve the prime minister's candidacy before other Cabinet members can be appointed.

Who is Mikhail Mishustin?

Mikhail Mishustin, born on March 3, 1966, assumed the role of head of government in January 2020, succeeding Dmitry Medvedev, following an appointment by President Vladimir Putin. Despite being part of the Russian elite, Mishustin, like many others, has faced Western sanctions due to his association with the conflict in Ukraine.

Unlike some of his counterparts, Mishustin does not hail from a background in the security services, and thus, he is not aligned with the faction of intelligence veterans known as the "siloviki," who hold close ties with Putin. Prior to his tenure as prime minister, Mishustin led the federal tax service, where he notably increased revenues during his ten-year tenure.

His time in office has been marked by the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia's ongoing conflict with Ukraine. Mishustin has been tasked with addressing significant logistical hurdles arising from both crises.

In October 2022, Mishustin was appointed to head a new Coordination Council, aimed at improving support for the armed forces and enhancing medical and logistical services in collaboration with regional leaders and industry stakeholders. This move followed Putin's acknowledgment of deficiencies in these areas, particularly highlighted during a chaotic mobilization of 300,000 troops, some of whom lacked essential equipment such as sleeping bags.

Known for his confident communication style, Mishustin frequently appears on television, addressing questions from Putin regarding government tasks and deadlines.

During his annual report to parliament in April 2024, Mishustin highlighted the challenges faced by his government amidst "very complicated" conditions. However, he asserted the success of adapting Russia's economy to Western sanctions and meeting targets set by Putin, whom he referenced 67 times in official excerpts from his speech.

Mishustin's position as prime minister positions him prominently in any future power transition. According to the constitution, he is next in line to assume the role of acting president in the event of Putin's resignation, removal from office, or the necessity to step aside for health reasons.