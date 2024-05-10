Azerbaijan MFA Celebrates 101St Anniversary Of National Leader Heydar Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova Read more

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) celebrates101st anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports, citing the post shared byMinistry on its official "X" account.

"On the 101st anniversary of the birth of Heydar Aliyev, thefounder of our modern statehood, the founder of our country'sdevelopment strategy, and the National Leader of our people, wecommemorate with deep respect and gratitude the dear memory of thegenius who rendered unparalleled services for the development andprosperity of independent Azerbaijan," the post reads.