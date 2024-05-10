Hezbollah Claims Retaliatory Drone Attack On Israeli Military Command

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, May 10 (NNN-NNA) – Hezbollah launched, yesterday, a drone attack on an Israeli military command in the Kfar Giladi settlement, in northern Israel, claiming causing casualties among Israeli officers.

Hezbollah said in a statement that, the attack was carried out with multiple drones in retaliation for Israel's assassination of three Hezbollah members, in Lebanon's southern village of Bafliyeh.

The statement did not detail the claimed casualties.

Lebanese military sources, said that, Israel's Iron Dome and F-15 warplanes intercepted the drones flying at very low altitudes in the afternoon.

The unnamed sources added that, one of the air-to-air missiles fired by Israeli aircraft towards the drones fell and exploded in the vicinity of Lebanon's south-eastern village of Khiam, while several other missiles fired by the Iron Dome at the drones exploded in the airspace of the border area in southern Lebanon.

The sources noted that, Israel carried out five airstrikes and fired about 30 shells on several sites and border towns and villages in southern Lebanon.

They said, about 30 surface-to-surface missiles and several batches of missiles were launched from Lebanon towards northern Israel.

Tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border escalated on Oct 8, last year, following a barrage of rockets launched by the Lebanese armed group, Hezbollah, towards Israel, in solidarity with Hamas's attack on Israel the day before. Israel then retaliated by firing heavy artillery towards south-eastern Lebanon.– NNN-NNA