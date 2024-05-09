Kashmir Records Hottest Day Of Season

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – As the weatherman here has predicted a three-day wet spell from Saturday, the parts of Kashmir, including Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu & Kashmir continued to record the hottest day of the season for the third straight day on Thursday.
The local Meteorological department (MeT) here has forecasted hot and dry weather conditions across Jammu and Kashmir till tomorrow.
However, the weather has stated that according to the forecast, the light to moderate rains and thundershower from May 11 (Saturday) to May 13.
As per the details, Srinagar has recorded the hottest day of the season at 30.8 degree Celsius.
Qazigund and Gulmarg stations have recorded 29.2 degree Celsius and 20.5 degree Celsius respectively. Similar temperatures were recorded in both the places yesterday as well, which is the highest of the season so far.
Pahalgam, a famous tourist destination also recorded the hottest days of the season at 25.8 degree Celsius while Kokernag has recorded the hottest day of the season at 27.7 degree Celsius.
North Kashmir's Kupwara was the second hottest in the region after Srinagar and recorded the hottest day of the season, the details reveal, adding that the mercury in the station settled at 29.2 degree Celsius.
Furthermore, the officials in the Meteorological department informed that the weather would remain hot and dry till May 10 in Jammu & Kashmir.
They added that the plains as well as the higher reaches of Jammu & Kashmir would record a temperature above normal 4-5 degree Celsius. In Jammu division, the temperature would settle in between 30-40 degrees Celsius everywhere, they said, as per news agency KNO.
However, they said that a light to moderate widespread rain and thunderstorm is expected in between May 11-13 in Jammu & Kashmir, adding that the weather would improve from May 13 afternoon and there will be dry weather conditions till May 18.
The MeT officials also advised farmers to suspend the farm activities from May 11 to May 13 in wake of the fresh wet spell.
