Fiorentina Book Back-To-Back Europa Conference League Finals

Italy's Fiorentina advanced to their second straight UEFA Europa Conference League final after a 4-3 aggregate win against Belgium's Club Brugge on Wednesday.

Fiorentina earned a 1-1 draw at Brugge's Jan Breydelstadion as alate penalty scored by Lucas Beltran sent the Viola to the 2024final in Athens.

Hans Vanaken's first-half goal for Club Brugge had previouslyleveled the aggregate score but Fiorentina made their second finalin a row after the visitors secured the draw.

In the 2024 final, Fiorentina will face either Aston Villa orOlympiacos on May 29 at Athens' AEK Arena.

Last season, Fiorentina were beaten in the final by Englishopponents West Ham United 2-1 in Prague.

Olympiacos from Greece stunned England's Aston Villa 4-2 in theConference League semifinals first leg, held on May 2 inBirmingham.

On Thursday, Aston Villa will visit Olympiacos.