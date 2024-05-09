Fiorentina Book Back-To-Back Europa Conference League Finals

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Italy's Fiorentina advanced to their second straight UEFA EuropaConference League final after a 4-3 aggregate win against Belgium'sClub Brugge on Wednesday, Azernews reports, citingthe Anadolu Agency.
Fiorentina earned a 1-1 draw at Brugge's Jan Breydelstadion as alate penalty scored by Lucas Beltran sent the Viola to the 2024final in Athens.
Hans Vanaken's first-half goal for Club Brugge had previouslyleveled the aggregate score but Fiorentina made their second finalin a row after the visitors secured the draw.
In the 2024 final, Fiorentina will face either Aston Villa orOlympiacos on May 29 at Athens' AEK Arena.
Last season, Fiorentina were beaten in the final by Englishopponents West Ham United 2-1 in Prague.
Olympiacos from Greece stunned England's Aston Villa 4-2 in theConference League semifinals first leg, held on May 2 inBirmingham.
On Thursday, Aston Villa will visit Olympiacos.
MENAFN09052024000195011045ID1108195439
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.