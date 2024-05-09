Sweden Donates EUR 28M To Support Ukraine's Defense Capabilities

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Swedish government announced on Thursday that it had instructed the country's Armed Forces to transfer EUR 28 million to support Ukraine's defense capabilities

That's according to a statement posted on the ministry's website, Ukrinform reports, citing Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty .

EUR 18 million is donated to three capability coalitions, in which Sweden is a member, as part of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, including EUR 5 million to the Demining Coalition, EUR 3 million to the Maritime Security Coalition and EUR 10 million to the Drone Coalition. Another EUR 10 million is transferred to NATO's fund for Ukraine (Ukraine Comprehensive Assistance Package Trust Fund).

Defense Minister Pal Jonson said that through these payments, Sweden could strengthen Ukraine's defense in terms of drones, mine clearance and by strengthening the capabilities of the Ukrainian navy.

"We continue to support Ukraine and will do so as long as necessary. The Swedish support will gradually develop towards buying new equipment from the industry for donation to Ukraine," he said.

Within the framework of the UDCG, several capability coalitions have been formed to ensure long-term support for Ukraine's defense. Sweden is currently a member of five of these.

According to DW, Sweden has already provided Ukraine with 15 packages of military aid. The country's total aid has reached almost EUR 2.7 billion since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in 2022.