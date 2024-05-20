Qatar Set To Host QASL Final 8 Tournament

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala |The Peninsula

Doha: The Qatar Basketball Federation (QBF) President Mohammed Saad Al Mughaiseeb yesterday said the hosting of the upcoming West Asian Super League (QASL) Final 8 tournament will mark a significant milestone in the country's journey towards hosting the 2027 Basketball World Cup.

Addressing a press conference at QBF Headquarters to reveal Qatar's readiness for the May 25-June 1 tournament, Al Mughaiseeb expressed his gratitude to the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) for the support extended and said that the country will live up to expectations by hosting a highly successful event.

Al Mughaiseeb opined that the WASL Final 8 will attract a significant turnout at the Lusail Multipurpose Hall.

The WASL Final 8 will see the teams in action under two groups, with Group A consisting of back-to-back sub-zone champions Al Riyadi, defending champions Manama, Sagesse Sports Club, and BC Astana. Group B includes reigning two-time Gulf League champions Kuwait Club, Shahrdari Gorgan, Kazma, and India's Tamil Nadu.

Among them, six teams represent the FIBA WASL Sub-Zone Leagues, while BC Astana and Tamil Nadu, representatives of Central and South Asia, make up the Final 8.

Al Mughaiseeb highlighted that the tournament is a significant opportunity to elevate Qatar's status as a prominent sports destination and ignite the youth's enthusiasm for basketball.

“Additionally, it aims to stimulate tourism by attracting numerous visitors through major tournaments, thereby boosting tourism and strengthening the local economy,” he said.

The QBF President also noted that it will also play a vital role in preparing and giving necessary training for individuals on various areas such as operations and services, enabling them to acquire the necessary experience and skills required to successfully engage in organizing major sporting events ahead of the 2027 World Cup.

“The tournament will also provide a valuable opportunity for Qatari personnel to participate in organizing the event and delivering various services,” Al Mughaiseeb said.

It is noteworthy that Qatar has, in recent years, also hosted consecutive FIBA U16 Asia Cups in 2022 and 2023. Qatar also hosted the FIBA Asia Cup, the continent's flagship basketball tournament, in 2005.

Meanwhile, QBF Secretary-General Saadoun Sabah Al Kuwari noted that Doha's selection as the host city for this key event reflects confidence in Qatar's world-class sports infrastructure and organizational capabilities. He also highlighted that despite time constraints, the QBF has secured accommodations for players and officials and recruited around 130 volunteers.

“Al Kass Sports Channels will broadcast the event, and tickets are available at Virgin Store and other sales points, including on-site at Lusail Hall,” Al Kuwari said.

The tournament begins with a thrilling triple-header on Saturday, May 25, with Gulf champions Kuwait SC taking on South Asian representatives Tamil Nadu at 3:00 pm in the opener. Iran's West Asia League runners-up Shahrdari Gorgan and Kuwaiti club Kazma will then face each other at 6:00 pm before the reigning champions Manama take on Lebanese side Sagesse at 9:00 pm.

The group stage will continue until May 29, before the action returns for the semi-finals on May 31. The title clash and the third-place play-off will take place on June 1.