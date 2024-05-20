Energy Minister Meets French Minister Of Economy

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Energy Affairs HE Eng. Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi met on Monday with Minister of Economy, Finance, and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty of the Republic of France HE Bruno Le Maire. Discussions during the meeting dealt with energy relations and cooperation between Qatar and France and means to enhance them.

