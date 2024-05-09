Algeria, Oman Mull Over Coop., Palestine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, May 9 (KUNA) -- Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmad Attaf and his visiting Omani counterpart Badr Al-Busaidi on Thursday discussed ways of further promoting Algerian-Omani cooperations and the Palestinian cause.
During the meeting, both sides also looked into issues of mutual interest and the latest regional and international developments, primarily the central Arab and Islamic cause of Palestine, the Algerian Foreign Ministry said in a press release.
They also explored how to make use of Algerian and Omani potential to forge a win-win economic partnership, according to the release. (end)
