Yemen PM Touts Bahrain Support For Legitimacy Coalition

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ADEN, May 9 (KUNA) -- Ymeni Prime Minister Ahmad bin Mubarak on Thursday commended Bahrain's main role within the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, led by Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Bin Mubarak made the statement while welcoming visiting Bahraini Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullatif Al-Zayani, according to Yemen's official news agency (SABA).

During the meeting, both sides discussed bilateral relations between Yemen and Bahrain, the latest peace situation in Yemen, and ongoing arrangements for the forthcoming 33rd Arab Summit due in Manama next month.

The Yemeni prime minister spoke highly of the political significance of the Bahraini foreign minister's visit to Yemen, which comes in the context of Bahrain's unwavering support for the Yemeni government.

He voiced confidence that Yemen's partners and donor organizations, chiefly the members of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, would keep helping the Yemeni government live up to its duties and tasks.

For his part, the Bahraini foreign minister echoed his country's backing to the Yemeni government, whether at the bilateral level or the Gulf, Arab and international levels.

The Bahraini foreign minister arrived in Yemen earlier in the day, carrying a letter from King Hamad bin Isa to Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council (PLC) Chairman Rashad Al-Olaimi. (end)

