Offering Support To Under-Resourced Infants, Toddlers, And Their Families Experiencing Housing Instability In Washington, DC

(MENAFN- 3BL) Bright Beginnings provides support to infants, toddlers, and their families who experience barriers to opportunity in Washington, D.C. With a deep understanding of the importance of early childhood development in laying the foundation for a child's future success, the organization provides high-quality early childhood education, comprehensive family services, and a nurturing environment to break the cycle of housing instability and intergenerational poverty.

The number of people experiencing homelessness in the nation's capital increased by 11.6 percent since 2022. According to the Washington Post from the Point-in-Time 2023 annual survey, the District showed the number of unhoused people had jumped nearly 12 percent, to roughly 5,000. While homelessness can seem like a singular issue, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says,“Homelessness is closely connected to declines in physical and mental health; homeless persons experience high rates of health problems such as alcohol and drug abuse, mental illness, and other conditions.”

Addressing the intersectionality between unstable housing and health requires a comprehensive approach that addresses unique challenges. Bright Beginnings recognizes the unique challenges under-resourced families face and the impact it can have on children at this critical stage of development. The organization tailors its services to address each child's specific needs, providing stability and encouragement during these difficult times. Bright Beginnings offers them a safe and enriching educational environment that focuses on academic growth and addresses their social and emotional wellbeing.

With a strong emphasis on family support, Bright Beginnings utilizes a two-generation approach based on the understanding that helping the whole family can benefit the children and the parents equally. This includes offering resources to parents such as job training, emergency assistance, and mental health services. The organization seeks to create a path toward stable and secure futures by addressing the holistic needs of both children and their parents.

Through the support of a grant from the Maximus Foundation, Bright Beginnings provided comprehensive services to more than 380 children, from infants to 5 years old, and their families experiencing housing instability, including students in its accredited early childhood education programs. The grant also helped provide wraparound services to their families, including healthcare, mental health support, and workforce development. Additionally, the grant enabled Bright Beginnings to expand its capacity to deliver research-based early childhood curricula and individualized instruction from qualified teachers.

For more than 30 years, Bright Beginnings has helped thousands of children and their families experiencing housing instability by providing them with quality care, education, and support during times of hardship and transition. Learn more about how Bright Beginnings is helping children and their families in Washington, D.C.

Giving back to the communities we serve

The Maximus Foundation is one of the ways Maximus employees are doing something greater together. Established by the Maximus Board of Directors in 2000, the Maximus Foundation is an independent, employee-led, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Employee donors pool their charitable contributions together through the Foundation, double their impact on the grantmaking program through Maximus' dollar-for-dollar matching pledge, and make their voices heard by nominating and voting for future grantee partners. Though the Foundation focuses its giving strategy on grantmaking, it also helps coordinate corporate-wide humanitarian efforts and empowers employees to donate their time and skills to nonprofits. Their inspired giving and volunteerism help accelerate the missions of nonprofits on the front lines of the communities we serve. Learn more at maximus/foundation .