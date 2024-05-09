Bloomberg Lowers Emissions By 21%, Sbti Validates Long-Term Goals

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on Smart Energy Decisions
Bloomberg, a financial data provider, received validation from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for the company's long-term science-based net-zero target to reach net-zero GHG emissions across its value chain by 2040.
For more on Bloomberg's progress toward its environmental targets, view Bloomberg's 2023 Impact Report .
