Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest: ED Opposes Interim Bail To Delhi CM, Says Politicians Can Claim No Special Status

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday (May 9) lodged an affidavit with the Supreme Court, contesting interim bail for Delhi Chief Minister and convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the Excise Policy Case.

The affidavit mentioned the equality of all citizens before the law and argued against granting special privileges to politicians. "Politicians can claim no special status higher than that of an ordinary citizen," the ED said, stressing that politicians are equally liable for arrest and detention if found guilty of offenses.

The ED contended that offering differential treatment to politicians for political campaigning contradicts the principle of equality, asserting that every citizen's work, business, or profession holds equal importance.

"Grant of interim bail merely for political campaigning would militate against and will be discriminatory to the rule of equality as work/business/profession or activity of every citizen is equally important to him or her," the ED's affidavit said.

On May 7, the Supreme Court expressed reluctance to allow CM Kejriwal to perform official duties if granted interim bail in the case. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the probe agency, opposed leniency towards Kejriwal, particularly due to the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

The apex court is slated to convene next week for further deliberation on the matter.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the ED in connection with the Delhi excise policy case and is currently held in Tihar Jail under judicial custody. He has challenged a Delhi High Court verdict dismissing his plea against arrest and subsequent remand in the case.

On April 9, the High Court dismissed Kejriwal's plea, prompting him to allege that his arrest, following the announcement of Lok Sabha elections, was motivated by extraneous factors.

Besides Kejriwal, former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter K Kavitha, and several others, including liquor businessmen, have also been arrested by the agencies in connection with the case.