'No Relevant Evidence Shared': India On Canada Arresting 3 Indians In Nijjar Killing Case

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Expressing concern over ongoing situation in Canada, India's foreign ministry on Thursday alleged that the Canada was giving political space to separatists, extremists and those advocating violence.

In a weekly press briefing in Delhi, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We have pointed to the Canadian authorities that figures associated with organised crime with links to India have been allowed entry and residency in Canada. Many of our extradition requests are pending. We are having discussions at the diplomatic level on all these matters."

Jaiswas also claimed that Indian diplomats have been threatened with impunity in Canada, adding that they have been obstructed from performing their duties.

On being asked about the arrests of three Indians in Canada, the MEA spokesperson said that“there was no formal communication made.”

The Indians were arrested allegedly linked to the killing of India-designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

“No specific or relevant evidence or information has been shared by the Canadian authorities to date. You will therefore understand our view that the matter is being pre-judged. Obviously, there are political interests at work,” the spokesperson said.

It must be noted that India has been raising issues of political space being given to Khalistani extremists in Canada since long.

Few days back, New Delhi had rejected the fresh comments by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

“PM Trudeau has made such remarks earlier as well. His remarks illustrate once again the political space that has been given in Canada to separatism, extremism, and violence,” he said.

On Tuesday also, India had called upon the Canadian government to“stop providing criminal and secessionist elements a safe haven and political space”.

The statement came days after a pro-Khalistan rallytook place in the country, depicting an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.