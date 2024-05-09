Huawei and Emirates Soar to New Heights with Groundbreaking Cooperation Agreement

(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Dubai, UAE: 8 May 2024 - Huawei, one of the world’s global tech giants, and Emirates, a global airline leader, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to solidify their cooperation. The signing ceremony took place on May 7th at the Emirates stand, at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2024.

In a move to strengthen their brand presence and connect with more consumers, Emirates and Huawei announced a strategic partnership that will see both companies working together on marketing and PR initiatives across the Middle East, Africa, and China.

This collaboration will involve joint marketing campaigns and social media engagements to amplify brand awareness in these key regions. Additionally, tailored sales campaigns will be launched, particularly in China, to promote Emirates' services through Huawei's vast ecosystem and drive user engagement.

Another key aspect of the partnership is the focus on the Emirates App. Both parties are committed to ensuring the app's continued development within HUAWEI AppGallery, guaranteeing users seamless access to Emirates' innovative digital solutions.

This collaboration between two industry leaders promises to bring Emirates' services closer to a wider audience in China and the Middle East, while offering users a smooth and enhanced digital experience.

Highlighting the significance of this partnership, William Hu, Managing Director of Huawei Consumer Business Group, Middle East and Africa Eco-Development and Operation, commented: "Partnering with a world-renowned airline like Emirates is a significant milestone for us. This collaboration allows us to showcase the power of our mobile advertising platform on a global scale. We're confident that by working together, we can deliver targeted and effective marketing campaigns that resonate with Emirates' diverse customer base and drive impactful results."

Orhan Abbas, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations (Far East) at Emirates, enthusiastically stated: "This collaboration with Petal Ads presents a fantastic opportunity. Their extensive mobile advertising expertise allows us to reach a wider audience in key markets like China. We're confident this partnership will strengthen the Emirates experience for our passengers and foster deeper connections with them."

With a shared commitment to innovation and excellence, Huawei and Emirates are set to redefine the boundaries of technological advancement and customer satisfaction.





MENAFN09052024005513012199ID1108194479